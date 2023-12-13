Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) is Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDXFree Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,685 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises 6.5% of Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $15,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $49.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average of $48.45.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.0873 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

