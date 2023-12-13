Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.92

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.92 and last traded at $49.91, with a volume of 771758 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.72.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day moving average of $48.45.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0873 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Hot upgrades in beaten-down, high-yield consumer staples
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- A sudden volume spike in these 3 stocks could mean something big
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Short interest at SoFi could quickly send the stock flying higher
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.