Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.92

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.92 and last traded at $49.91, with a volume of 771758 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.72.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day moving average of $48.45.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0873 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

