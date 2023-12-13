Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $15,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,847,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508,063 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,469,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,825,000 after acquiring an additional 26,285,599 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,899,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,469 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 35,439,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,720,000 after acquiring an additional 857,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after acquiring an additional 818,829 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average of $48.45. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $49.92.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.0873 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

