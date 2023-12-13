Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Lifted by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,983. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.87 and its 200 day moving average is $218.87. The company has a market cap of $325.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $187.38 and a 52-week high of $231.30.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

