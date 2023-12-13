Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Lifted by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 44,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,829,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,552,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,629. The firm has a market cap of $325.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.87. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.38 and a fifty-two week high of $231.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

