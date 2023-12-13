Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Sold by Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 933.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 179,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:VUSB opened at $49.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.13.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.