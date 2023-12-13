Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,359 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.76. The stock had a trading volume of 996,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,478. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.99.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

