Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Short Interest Down 36.4% in November

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2023

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASOGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the November 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vaso Stock Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS:VASO traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.29. 123,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.22. Vaso has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.28.

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.45 million for the quarter. Vaso had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 49.23%.

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

