Velan Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNSF) Short Interest Update

Velan Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Velan Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VLNSF remained flat at $3.96 during trading hours on Wednesday. Velan has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $9.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.09.

Velan Company Profile

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. The company offers quarter-turn valves, such as ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, metal-seated ball, triple-offset, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves; and gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast steel, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, small forged, bonnetless, and dual-plate check valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service.

