Veritas Asset Management LLP Acquires 920,100 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,288,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 920,100 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up approximately 5.5% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned approximately 1.25% of Moody’s worth $795,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Moody’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,694,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,349,000 after acquiring an additional 30,366 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 73,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,645,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,038.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.93, for a total value of $817,087.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,845,669.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,903 shares of company stock valued at $6,325,487 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO opened at $380.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $272.70 and a twelve month high of $380.71. The stock has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.47.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.47%.

MCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.54.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

