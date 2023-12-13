Veritas Asset Management LLP Acquires Shares of 1,130,876 Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,130,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,095,000. Equifax makes up about 1.9% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned about 0.92% of Equifax as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Equifax by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in Equifax by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 42,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Equifax by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Equifax by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $10,496,372.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:EFX opened at $234.53 on Wednesday. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.95 and a twelve month high of $240.35. The company has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EFX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equifax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.40.

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

