Veritas Asset Management LLP Buys 319,842 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,778,270 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 319,842 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 5.9% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned 0.19% of UnitedHealth Group worth $854,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $875,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $585.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.05.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $545.66 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $536.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.69. The company has a market cap of $504.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

