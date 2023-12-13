Veritas Asset Management LLP Buys New Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,133,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,385,000. Elevance Health makes up 3.5% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned about 0.48% of Elevance Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 97,501.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,087,464,000 after buying an additional 83,390,275 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,277,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,976,000 after acquiring an additional 551,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,341,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,163,000 after acquiring an additional 63,121 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,017,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,357,000 after acquiring an additional 135,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 12.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,622,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,416,000 after purchasing an additional 414,592 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.5 %

Elevance Health stock opened at $483.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $462.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.10. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $544.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ELV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

