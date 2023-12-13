Veritas Asset Management LLP Has $2.79 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Veritas Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,199 shares during the quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,246,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,390,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,772 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,165,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,636,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $59.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.80. The company has a market capitalization of $256.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,316 shares of company stock valued at $19,716,506. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

