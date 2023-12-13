Veritas Asset Management LLP Has $285.54 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Veritas Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,522,974 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 27,123 shares during the period. Illumina makes up 2.0% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned about 0.96% of Illumina worth $285,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Illumina by 460.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in Illumina by 125.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Illumina in the first quarter worth about $38,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Illumina in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $117.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.45. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $238.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.16.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Illumina

Insider Activity at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.