Veritas Asset Management LLP Has $294.17 Million Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Veritas Asset Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,784,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,749 shares during the quarter. Catalent accounts for about 2.0% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned about 3.76% of Catalent worth $294,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Catalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Catalent by 163.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Catalent by 84.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalent to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

NYSE CTLT opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.20. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

