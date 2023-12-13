Veritas Asset Management LLP Invests $375.49 Million in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,708,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,485,000. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 2.6% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned 0.41% of Automatic Data Processing at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,833,281,000 after buying an additional 44,696,136 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after buying an additional 6,763,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,416,000. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 22,163.0% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,740,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 1,732,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,348,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

ADP opened at $236.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.94. The company has a market capitalization of $97.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.59%.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.54.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

