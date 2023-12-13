Veritas Asset Management LLP Lowers Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Veritas Asset Management LLP lessened its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,679 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 0.2% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $21,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:TSM opened at $101.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $72.84 and a one year high of $110.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.61. The stock has a market cap of $527.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

