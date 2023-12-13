Veritas Asset Management LLP Sells 13,489 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Veritas Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,137,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,489 shares during the period. Bio-Rad Laboratories comprises approximately 3.0% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned 3.91% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $431,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.4% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at $448,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total transaction of $195,874.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,004.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total value of $358,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

BIO opened at $294.76 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.59 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.39 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $311.19 and a 200-day moving average of $356.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.54). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $632.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

