Veritas Asset Management LLP Sells 324,060 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Veritas Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,304,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 324,060 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up 7.5% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned about 1.43% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $1,074,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at $1,136,503,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at $1,164,873,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after buying an additional 6,585,655 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at $338,724,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 36.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,846,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $988,417,000 after buying an additional 3,443,066 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.06.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 1.2 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $73.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.1384 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.82%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

