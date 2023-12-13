Veritas Asset Management LLP Sells 547,619 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Veritas Asset Management LLP lowered its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,306,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547,619 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications comprises approximately 5.9% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned 1.54% of Charter Communications worth $847,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,176,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.9% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 390.0% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 16,690 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 31.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Trading Down 2.0 %

Charter Communications stock opened at $367.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $412.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.67. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $302.21 and a 52 week high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total transaction of $36,424,366.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 132,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,027,507.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.74.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

