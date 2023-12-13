Veritas Asset Management LLP Takes Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,030,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,832,000. ZTO Express (Cayman) makes up 0.2% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned 0.17% of ZTO Express (Cayman) as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 121,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

ZTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.03.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. On average, analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

