Veritas Asset Management LLP Trims Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Veritas Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada comprises 0.1% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Franco-Nevada worth $14,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 11.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 29,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter valued at about $365,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 8.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.6% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 57,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth about $15,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.00.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $103.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.83 and its 200 day moving average is $135.43. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $102.29 and a twelve month high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.93 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.42%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

