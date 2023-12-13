Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Short Interest Update

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the November 15th total of 155,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Victoria Gold Price Performance
OTCMKTS VITFF traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $4.49. 47,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,139. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.22. Victoria Gold has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $8.45.
Victoria Gold Company Profile
