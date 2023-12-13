Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the November 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Victory Square Technologies Trading Down 4.6 %

OTCMKTS:VSQTF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.08. 18,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,828. Victory Square Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11.

Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter.

Victory Square Technologies Company Profile

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, Early stage and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, digital health, web3, creator economy, metaverse, machine learning, climate tech, youth, mental health, healthcare, special needs, technology, First Nation, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, health, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, and education.

