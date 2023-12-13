Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Stock Holdings Increased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC owned 1.29% of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 336,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,559,000 after acquiring an additional 20,706 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 298,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,492,000 after buying an additional 51,017 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,758,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VSDA traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.38. The stock had a trading volume of 681 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1-year low of $41.26 and a 1-year high of $47.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.84.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Dividend Announcement

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.0389 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

