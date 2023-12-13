Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Gap Down to $2.33

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.33, but opened at $2.25. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 1,520,969 shares.

SPCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $891.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 5.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 11,299.86% and a negative return on equity of 113.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPCE. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,491,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,539,000 after buying an additional 5,773,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,569,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 167.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 647,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 1,601,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,550,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,618,000 after buying an additional 1,229,992 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,003,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after buying an additional 1,199,760 shares during the period. 28.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

