Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires New Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 475,031 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,900,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.22% of PulteGroup as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 13.4% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in PulteGroup by 103.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 95.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after acquiring an additional 65,746 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 64.3% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 24,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 161.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,253,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,376,000 after acquiring an additional 773,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PHM opened at $95.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.34 and a 200 day moving average of $78.98. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.40 and a fifty-two week high of $96.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.20%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

