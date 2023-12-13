Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires New Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 96,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,799,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.06% of Synopsys at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $575.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $567.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $506.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $467.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $312.25 and a 52-week high of $568.33.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

