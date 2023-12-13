Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires Shares of 124,979 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 124,979 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $37,295,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock opened at $291.45 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $299.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.64. The company has a market capitalization of $211.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,457 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.59.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

