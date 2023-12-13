Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires Shares of 486,096 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 486,096 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,500,000. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.3% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $334.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.46 and a twelve month high of $342.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $320.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total transaction of $9,104,885.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total value of $9,104,885.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 433,701 shares of company stock valued at $142,220,645 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on META shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. CICC Research started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

