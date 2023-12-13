Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys New Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,180,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.06% of O’Reilly Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $972.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $949.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $939.29. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $767.27 and a 12 month high of $1,005.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Oppenheimer cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,018.13.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total transaction of $541,637.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,279.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total transaction of $541,637.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,279.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,913 shares of company stock valued at $17,487,722. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

