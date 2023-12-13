Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys Shares of 296,800 Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 296,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,192,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.10% of Lennar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,067,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,392,000 after acquiring an additional 102,601 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,057,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,362,000 after buying an additional 94,694 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 551.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,793,000 after buying an additional 1,544,432 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,598,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,797,000 after buying an additional 156,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 75,322.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 935,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,288,000 after buying an additional 934,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.72.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN stock opened at $140.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy Banse purchased 920 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.71 per share, with a total value of $100,013.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,230.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy Banse acquired 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,896 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

