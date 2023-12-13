Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys Shares of 47,600 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,537,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.10% of W.W. Grainger at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 400.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $821.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $534.01 and a one year high of $824.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $760.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $735.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.75%.

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312 over the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GWW. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $749.57.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

