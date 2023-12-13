Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $37.07 Million in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 73,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,069,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.09% of IDEXX Laboratories as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $545.04 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $564.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The business had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.88.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

