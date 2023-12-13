Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $39.27 Million in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 852,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,270,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Citigroup by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,285,000 after buying an additional 3,986,558 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 306,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,119,000 after buying an additional 172,364 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE C opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.76 and its 200 day moving average is $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $53.23. The stock has a market cap of $91.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.66.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

