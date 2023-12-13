Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $41.11 Million in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 92,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,108,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 4.9% during the first quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 22.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 4.9% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.5 %

Elevance Health stock opened at $483.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $462.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.10. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $544.01.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

