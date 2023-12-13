Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $43.40 Million in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 234,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,400,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,186,000 after buying an additional 530,979,425 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,475,000 after buying an additional 6,045,912 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 18,231.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,116,000 after buying an additional 4,916,281 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP opened at $168.47 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $231.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

