Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $43.63 Million in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $43,625,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in BlackRock by 98,608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,883,117,000 after purchasing an additional 96,674,131 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 104,159.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,269,000 after purchasing an additional 696,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,102,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $759.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $112.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $781.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $676.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $687.25.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.55 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 56.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $771.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

