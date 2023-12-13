Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New $42.89 Million Investment in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 280,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,888,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.09% of Republic Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Republic Services by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Republic Services from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.92.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $165.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.58 and a 52 week high of $165.32.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

Republic Services announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

