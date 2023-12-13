Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New $44.96 Million Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,963,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 28.9% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,322,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 46.8% during the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Booking by 22.7% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Stock Up 1.7 %

BKNG stock opened at $3,402.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $118.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,907.38 and a 12 month high of $3,404.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,028.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,957.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $53.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,362.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $92,821.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,647 shares of company stock valued at $14,234,344 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

