Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 202,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,366,000. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 0.9% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $451.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $443.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.44. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

