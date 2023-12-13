Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases New Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 953,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,463,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,161,000 after acquiring an additional 177,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Textron by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,231,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,287,657,000 after buying an additional 519,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Textron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $711,561,000 after buying an additional 47,344 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Textron by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,535,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $441,999,000 after buying an additional 90,028 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Textron by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,148,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,220,000 after buying an additional 552,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Textron Stock Performance

NYSE:TXT opened at $77.44 on Wednesday. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $81.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. Textron had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Textron’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 1.72%.

Insider Activity at Textron

In other Textron news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $702,410.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TXT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

