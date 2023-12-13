Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases New Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 297,900 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,834,000. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.0% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.12% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,248,509,000 after purchasing an additional 171,032,855 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,340,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,102,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,211 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,331,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,339,611,000 after purchasing an additional 124,141 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,517,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,368,554,000 after purchasing an additional 689,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,076,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,523 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $357.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.96. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $282.21 and a twelve month high of $387.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total value of $1,951,177.28. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,970,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,911 shares of company stock valued at $17,624,025. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Articles

