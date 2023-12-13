Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases Shares of 1,292,457 VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,292,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,622,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.13% of VICI Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in VICI Properties by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VICI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.15.

VICI Properties Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $35.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.33.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.