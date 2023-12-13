Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes $35.69 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 258,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,689,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.08% of Kimberly-Clark at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $121.73 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.77%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KMB. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

