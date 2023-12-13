Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes $47.68 Million Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 190,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,680,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.09% of Hershey at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $184.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.60 and its 200-day moving average is $217.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $183.74 and a 12-month high of $276.88.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,323,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,971.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $920,800. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSY. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Hershey from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.19.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

