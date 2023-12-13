Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes $50.28 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 222,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $50,280,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $440,170,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 12.2% in the second quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 45.3% in the second quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $208.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.14. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $237.21. The firm has a market cap of $120.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.