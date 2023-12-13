Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes $55.65 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 385,030 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,652,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 98,769.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,291,355,000 after purchasing an additional 810,659,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,375,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,720,928,000 after purchasing an additional 301,010 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,304,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,882,645 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,018,370,000 after acquiring an additional 160,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.21.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $157.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.69. The company has a market capitalization of $131.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.68 and a 1 year high of $158.18.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

