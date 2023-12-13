Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 281,485 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,734,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.31% of Owens Corning as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 78.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total transaction of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,542.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $143.13 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a one year low of $83.98 and a one year high of $147.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.17.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.26. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $113.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Owens Corning from $153.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Owens Corning

Owens Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.